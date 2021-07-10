PumaPay (PMA) Trading 26.3% Higher Over Last Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PumaPay has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $402,019.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00874400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00044519 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

