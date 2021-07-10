Pundi X NEM 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,332.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $9,332.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00116243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00161591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,452.51 or 1.00001094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.62 or 0.00943486 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

