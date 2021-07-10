Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Market Cap Tops $278.32 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $278.32 million and $21.68 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,609.73 or 0.99965654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.25 or 0.00958468 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.