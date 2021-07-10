Qbao (QBT) Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Qbao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 112% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $509,359.44 and approximately $214,875.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

