QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

QNTQY has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY remained flat at $$19.00 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.