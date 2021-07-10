Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $6.55 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $644.98 million and $240.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $6.55 or 0.00019564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,553,038 coins and its circulating supply is 98,519,235 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

