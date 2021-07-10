Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,397. Quanterix has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $103,537.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $506,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,703 shares of company stock worth $2,668,062 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

