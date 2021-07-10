Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,015. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

