Quantitative Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 242.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

ADI traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $166.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,020. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

