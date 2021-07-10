Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.58. 999,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,458. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

