Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.22. 6,419,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,134. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 296.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

