Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.45. 1,151,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $280.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

