Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.56.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,900. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.