Quantstamp Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $357,938.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $23.30 million and $357,938.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00878802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044165 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

