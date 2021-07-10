Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post sales of $91.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Quantum reported sales of $73.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $394.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.80 million to $398.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $429.28 million, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $440.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Quantum stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Quantum has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $381.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $57,750.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,904 shares of company stock worth $962,874. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quantum by 34.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

