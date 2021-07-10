Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits One Day Volume of $45,710.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $14.24 million and $45,710.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,749.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.88 or 0.06284286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.26 or 0.01479345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00399243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00146091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.01 or 0.00625225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00413178 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00320712 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,385,755 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

