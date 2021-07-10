Quark Hits 24 Hour Volume of $613.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $613.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,068,797 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.