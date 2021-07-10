Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.24

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and traded as high as $7.72. Quest Resource shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 288,649 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $141.15 million, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 32,210 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the first quarter valued at about $1,054,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 61.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

