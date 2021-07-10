QuickSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $74.14 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $74.14 million and $8.68 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $464.11 or 0.01360253 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00117543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00161341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.14 or 1.00052662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.04 or 0.00938001 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.