Qwertycoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $874,618.06 and approximately $41.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.