Radix (EXRD) Market Capitalization Achieves $95.39 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $95.39 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00053505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.87 or 0.00875516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044624 BTC.

About Radix

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

