RAI Finance (RAI) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $32.33 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001979 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,609.73 or 0.99965654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.25 or 0.00958468 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.