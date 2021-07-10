Rainicorn (RAINI) Hits Market Cap of $5.59 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and $8,258.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00116164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00162005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.95 or 0.99844444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00932114 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

