Rally Hits Market Capitalization of $99.10 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001453 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Rally has a market cap of $99.10 million and $662,513.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00115897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00161458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,413.55 or 0.99851651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.50 or 0.00948809 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 203,772,547 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.