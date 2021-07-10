Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330,035 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.95% of Rambus worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rambus by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Rambus by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

