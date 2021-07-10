Rate3 (RTE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.54 Million

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.41 or 0.00877602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00044771 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.