Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $38,846.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,749.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.88 or 0.06284286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.26 or 0.01479345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00399243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00146091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.01 or 0.00625225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00413178 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00320712 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

