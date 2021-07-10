Raydium (RAY) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00009674 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $181.07 million and $2.59 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00115485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00161623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,908.80 or 1.00158864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.45 or 0.00934712 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,288,060 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

