Raymond James Analysts Give Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) a $17.67 Price Target

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been assigned a $17.67 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get Zogenix alerts:

NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 476,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,412. The firm has a market cap of $986.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,899,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,329,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 46,372 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.