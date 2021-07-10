Raze Network Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 15% against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $497,532.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00114323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00161969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,370.74 or 1.00156010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.79 or 0.00947782 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,475,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

