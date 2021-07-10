ReapChain (REAP) One Day Volume Tops $479,017.00

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0954 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $479,017.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.46 or 0.00877519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044269 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

