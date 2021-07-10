RED Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,719.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. RED has a market cap of $546,580.08 and approximately $8,719.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

