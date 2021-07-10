Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $4,859,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

RRR stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

