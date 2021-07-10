ReddCoin One Day Volume Reaches $84,502.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $57.01 million and $84,502.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,364.93 or 0.99748440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00041533 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.88 or 0.01249313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.50 or 0.00399112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00381262 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006120 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004737 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

