Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Redfin worth $43,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $657,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,033 shares of company stock worth $12,434,507. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.48. 917,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,778. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,562.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

