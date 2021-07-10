Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Reef has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $185.00 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00094642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.63 or 0.00860945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.