Refereum (RFR) Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $52.35 million and $7.06 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00054108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.99 or 0.00874129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044421 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

