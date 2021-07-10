Refinable (FINE) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $8.74 million and $416,092.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00116626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00161618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,463.92 or 0.99719687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.98 or 0.00944567 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

