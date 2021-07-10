Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $264.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to report $264.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.70 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $231.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.01 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

