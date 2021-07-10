REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce $27.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.57 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $16.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $118.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $158.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $164.36 million, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.63. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.18.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

