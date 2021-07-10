Relx (LON:REL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REL. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price target on Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,133.70 ($27.88).

Relx stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,008 ($26.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,897.24. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.77.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

