Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of BECN opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

