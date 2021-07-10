Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 520.67 ($6.80). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 507.20 ($6.63), with a volume of 3,254,384 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 556.60 ($7.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,427.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.72.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

