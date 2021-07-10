ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,924 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $247.68 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,937. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.57.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

