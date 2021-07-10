Restart Energy MWAT Price Reaches $0.0586 on Exchanges (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $29.29 million and approximately $37,803.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Restart Energy MWAT

MWAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

