Reviewing People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for People’s United Financial and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

People’s United Financial presently has a consensus price target of $16.92, suggesting a potential upside of 1.30%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. People’s United Financial pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 26.71% 7.47% 0.89% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares People’s United Financial and WCF Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.09 $219.60 million $1.27 13.15 WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.94 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial and investment advisory, investment management, life insurance, financial management and planning, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers cash management, municipal banking, online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 417 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 631 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

