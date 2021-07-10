Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,470 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.60% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $40,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $29,258,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,374,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.