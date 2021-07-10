Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $71,417.84 and $2,494.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.01 or 0.00049850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00117543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00161341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.14 or 1.00052662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.04 or 0.00938001 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.