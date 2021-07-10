Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $2,490,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $6,317,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 36.9% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $545,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $8,826,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 703,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.28 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

