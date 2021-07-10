Rimini Street’s (RMNI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

RMNI stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 703,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,037. The company has a market capitalization of $652.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,826,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,845,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

